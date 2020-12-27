The Green Elementary School Booster Club continued its tradition of Christmas Crafts this year.
There were three projects included: rainbow scratch ornament, wood ornament and a holiday card.
"We wanted the students to know that just because we are in the middle of a pandemic, that doesn't mean we lost our Christmas spirit," Booster Club member Heather Garcia said. "Our hope was to add some smiles to their day."
The school held a school-wide supply pick up for supplies, which including Christmas crafts to be made at home.
