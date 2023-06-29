From the home of the eagles in Yoncalla to the home of the pirates in Glendale, or nestled somewhere in between, Douglas County has an abundance of festivities to celebrate America's independence.
Within a 75-mile radius you can hop on a camel ride, swing your hips in the crowd alongside hula dancers, devour barbecued goodness and watch explosive firework displays – offering numerous ways to celebrate.
Roseburg
In the center of it all, Roseburg is hosting its annual Roseburg Honda Hometown Fourth of July Fireworks Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds starting at 2 p.m. showcasing cars of all years, makes and models, auto races starting at 5 p.m. and finishing the day at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display equipped with choreographed patriotic tunes.
For a free, creative, quick way to help spark your child’s curiosity for firework safety, head to The Home Depot on 3000 Aviation Dr. in Roseburg for the Firework Bean Bag Toss. After building and decorating personalized beanbag boards, variations of the game will incorporate useful tools and safety protocols for handling fireworks. Registration closes June 29.
Glendale
The Cow Creek Valley Community Association is hosting its annual, three-day Glendale Fourth of July Celebration at Memorial Park off Pacific Ave., across from the post office.
From hunting through $400 worth of silver coins buried in hay on Sunday night to a tri-tip, chili-loaded potato and corn dinner on Monday to viewing an extravagant firework display hosted by the Glendale Fire Department on Tuesday, there is a multitude of activities to stay entertained.
Caroline Lydon, the organization's treasurer, has helped host the event for 15 years. “Seeing the community come together and everybody out there having fun, that’s what the CCVCA is all about, getting the community out there,” she said. “For me, that’s the reward.”
Winston
The third annual Winston Area Independence Day Festival will start at 11 a.m. Saturday parade starting at the Winston Now N Then Antique Mall, segueing into performances all afternoon at Riverbend Park from DC Cheer, Triple D Entertainment Martial Arts and Dance, Aulani Hula Hālua and Velvet Whiskey from 1-6:30 p.m., ending the night with fireworks at 10 p.m.
The Department of Human Services and Family Faith and Relationships advocates will attend to provide resume-building and job skills advice, resources for therapy accessibility and family engagement activities.
“I’m a patriot, lover of people, it’s super important to for me to help bring people together, said President of the WAID Committee Onikka Driscoll. “When everything is said and done, I always shed a couple of tears.”
Yoncalla
North Douglas Betterment is kicking off its July Fourth celebration with a parade at Yoncalla High School. Between noon and 5 p.m. experience camel rides, stuff your stomach with a watermelon eating contest and indulge in the ice cream social at Yoncalla Community Park. Reign in those midday excursions with pioneer games, food vendors and live music by Timberwolf back at Yoncalla High School from 6-9 p.m., finishing the evening by the Yoncalla Log Pond as the sky fades black for a celebratory firework show, around 10 p.m.
Whether you celebrate the Fourth of July for nostalgic ketchup-soaked hotdogs or are enthralled by watching bursts of red, white and blue shimmering amongst the stars — remember to celebrate safely. Fire officials encourage everyone to practice the four Bs: be prepared, be safe, be responsible and be aware.
