Arlene Kidd and Barbara Pieske were named First Citizens on Saturday at an event held at the Glide Community Center.
Saturday’s celebration marked the 60th anniversary of the Glide First Citizen, and 24 previous winners were among the 100 or so people in attendance.
Saturday’s First Citizens were announced by Kelli Long, who won the award in 2015.
Kidd volunteers at Helping Hands Food Pantry making quilts, which are a fundraiser for the pantry. She also helps pantry clients select food and stocks shelves. Kidd has also has volunteered with Glide First Citizen, Glide Community Club, Glide Wildflower Show, the Letter Carrier Food Drive and the Holiday Food & Gift Program.
"Since 2012 she has made several hundred beautiful quilts which were sold to bring in revenue for the food pantry," Long said. "Living in Glide for over 20 years, she has stitched herself into the fabric of this community. She represents the definition of a true First Citizen.”
Pieske is a former librarian with Glide School District. She has hosted many foster children and 32 foreign exchange students during her working years. She also organizes highway cleanups, makes bookmarks to give to students and volunteers with the SMART program and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
"As a librarian, she made a difference in so many kids’ lives, including mine, by instilling a love of reading, a love of information," Long said. "She loves Glide and loves our kids. Her nomination said she is one of those people who is the glue of the community. "
The two other nominees were Bill DeGroot and Dylan Hokanson.
DeGroot took over as steward of the Glide Veterans Memorial in 2009. Since then he has maintained and upgraded the memorial. He also organizes the annual Memorial Day tribute, is the lead person on the board of the Wimberly Cemetery and volunteers with the Holiday Food Basket.
Hokanson attended UCC to get his EMT degree so he could work with the Glide Volunteer Fire Department. He is on call for standby at night, trains firemen and EMTs, and in 2015 was voted Volunteer Firemen of the Year by his fellow volunteers.
Additionally, six Glide Community Club scholarships were awarded to graduating Glide High School seniors Mishayla Jordan, Calvin Metz, Emily Michel, Tyler Organ, Jazmine Pardo-Rams and Brooklin Quisenberry.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by soprano Pauline Ngigi, a Glide High School student who sang two numbers, accompanied by Roberta Hall.
There was also a presentation by Dick Kreger, Glide First Citizen 2011, about North Umpqua Holiday Food & Gift Program, which has a new name and leadership this year.
A tri-tip dinner was cooked by local chefs and the hall was decorated with spring flowers and bright colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.