“I don’t know why I’ve survived as long as I have,” Dr. Richard McDonald of Roseburg said. “I don’t know why I’ve lived this long. I just feel lucky I’ve gotten to do so many things in my life. For some reason, Lady Luck has been very kind.”
McDonald is a retired dentist, longtime Roseburg resident and the last surviving founding member of Harvard Medical Park. His family surprised him Saturday with a party to celebrate his 95th birthday.
He was born in Carlinville, Illinois, on June 12, 1927. After graduating from Carlinville High School, he joined the U.S. Navy at the tail end of World War II. For two years, he swept floors in the Philippines, before returning home to attend dental school. Upon completing his degree at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, he served two more years in San Francisco as part of the U.S. Naval Dental Corp.
At the urgings of a dental school friend who originally hailed from Myrtle Creek, and after completing his Oregon dental license, McDonald moved his family to the Roseburg area.
“I didn’t know a soul here in Roseburg. I just wanted to be on the west coast,” he said. “I thought about getting a California license as well, but it was a little more difficult at that time and I already had an Oregon license. I’ve just always had more interest in this part of the United States.”
McDonald was also licensed in Illinois and Colorado.
He first established his practice in the downtown Roseburg Professional Building. He was one of three dentists on the building’s third floor.
He had four children, Marcia, Dick, Sarah and Anne, with wife Elsie Rusch, though the couple would ultimately divorce in 1987. He’d marry Lynne Beckstead the following year.
It was while attending the Methodist Church that McDonald met Frank and Betty Sults. Together with them and two other physicians, he would found Harvard Medical Park in 1964. McDonald gives most of the credit to the Sults; it was their idea to put the facility on West Harvard Avenue, he said. The couple is also credited with the name.
“A kind of interesting thing about ‘Harvard Medical Park,’ the Sults went to Harvard,” said Becky McDonald, wife of Dr. McDonald. “They were going to name it ‘Harvard’ something and it just happened to be on Harvard Avenue.”
McDonald served as an original board member of the Umpqua Water Association, is a past president of the YMCA of Douglas County and member and past president of both the Umpqua Dental Association and the Oregon Society of Dentistry for Children.
He was also a Rotarian Flying Dentist. He went to Fiji and Honduras twice, as well as to Brazil where he performed corrections to children’s teeth as well as cleft palette and reconstructive surgeries.
“Our first trip to Fiji, we were up a mountain in a remote area. Our dentistry pretty much consisted of removing teeth,” McDonald said. “The next trip we got some equipment to take with us and another dentist went along and we were able to set up to do a few more restorative projects. There was no other dentistry in the area.”
At one point during a trip to Honduras he responded to an emergency where a local fell and injured his face. McDonald and another volunteer physician bandaged the wound and traveled the two hours down a mountain to get him to the nearest medical help.
His career spanned 40 years.
From 1995 to 1997, it was a hard time for McDonald: he lost his son in a vehicle accident, his wife Lynne to cancer and dental partner Tom Schmid in a plane crash. McDonald himself has survived three small plane accidents. His worst injury was a broken jaw and broken front teeth.
His travels didn’t end when his dental career did. He’s traveled to many European countries, as well as China, India and Thailand. Rebecca McDonald, whom he married in 2001, shared in many of his travels.
He remains active to this day, riding his bike to the YMCA three times a week, going to lunch with long time friends weekly and spends as much time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he can.
“He amazes me,” Rebecca McDonald said. “He’s just so benevolent. That’s one of the things I really admire in him.”
