For the past several decades, Peggy Konzack, right, has taught children as young as 6 months old how to swim. Still an active swimmer, Konzack celebrates her 101st birthday on Sunday.
A local centenarian is getting ready to celebrate yet another victory lap. On Sunday, Peggy Konzack, of Roseburg, will celebrate her 101st birthday.
Born in Los Angeles, California, on June 5, 1921, Konzack and her husband Clayton grew up in Montana. They first met as high school teenagers attending a Seventh-Day Adventist youth camp in 1937. She and Clayton, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 100, were married on Sept. 14, 1942. They were together for nearly 79 years.
They moved to Roseburg in 1945 and became active members of the Better Life Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Enjoying water sports since she swam with her high school swim club, Konzack began teaching swimming lessons at the YMCA of Douglas County in 1968. Fifty-plus years later, she hasn't swam very far away.
When she asked to get formal training as a 48-year-old, Konzack says she was told she was too old. But she didn’t let that stop her. She took a lifeguard training course in Sutherlin and went on to receive her certification to teach swimming at all levels and abilities.
For the past 25 years, Konzack's primary focus has been on children 6 months to 3 years old. These days, she focuses on teaching parent-child water exploration classes with children as young as 6 months old.
In more cases than she can count, she said she has taught the children of parents who she also instructed when they were children themselves.
“I love all of the Y kids,” Konzack said. “I know so many of them and their parents. When I walk down the Y hallway, they run up and hug me.”
During her years at the YMCA, Konzack participated in synchronized swimming, deep water workouts and water fitness. She continues to swim and teaches twice a week.
“I love the Y. Without the YMCA, I wouldn’t be in the shape I am in,” said Konzack, who has been a vegetarian for nearly 70 years. On the three weekdays she doesn’t teach, Peggy swims in the lap pool with a goal of swimming 10 laps each day.
In case you were wondering, the U.S. has the highest number of centenarians globally with 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. Japan is second, with 79,000 who are 100 years or older.
