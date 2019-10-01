German food, music, clothing and culture were on full display Saturday during the annual Oktoberfest celebration at the Elkton Community Education Center.
Guests danced to live music from the Roseburg German Band and savored beer, wine and homemade German food, including pretzels, potato salad, red cabbage and several different offerings of dessert.
The event was a fundraiser for the Elkton Community Education Center. The center puts on such cultural events and serves as a job training site for area high school students. The nonprofit manages 30 acres of land that are open to the public and includes a park, butterfly pavilion and historic Fort Umpqua. For more information go to the Center's web site at elktonbutterflies.com.
