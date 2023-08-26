Randi and Doris Kobernik celebrate 50 years

Randi and Doris Kobernik celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Aug. 19 in the ballroom of the Roseburg Elks Lodge.
The room was filled with family and friends, with over 100 people attending. The room was decorated in black and gold, with yellow and green accents. A two-tier white wedding cake was the centerpiece of the room.
Smokin’ Friday catering presented a grazing table filled with meats, cheeses, fruits and breads. A PowerPoint slide show played throughout the evening, highlighting the couple’s life together.
Before the festivities began, Randi and Doris addressed the audience. Doris introduced family members: sons Ben Kobernik of Roseburg, his sons Robert (Carollton, Virginia) and Mason and fiancée Victoria (Metolius), and Dr. Jeff Kobernik, wife Cara and daughter Olivia, all of Roseburg; Randi’ mother, Minnie Kobernik, brothers Rick and wife Dawn and Ron and wife Cheryl of Roseburg.
Randi had heartfelt words for the occasion stating “Careers are not who we are, but a means to help grow, develop and nurture the family unit... More important were the trials and tribulations that all dedicated relations endure; the perseverance in overcoming obstacles and the tenacity to strive for the best outcome in the face of… overwhelming odds.”
Randi concluded, “Through it all, I had the best wife, friend, confidant, partner... She opened my world to new perspectives, ideas and challenges… she endured and help shape the person that stands before you today. Je t’aime. M’Lady.”
Attendees danced to the music of the Smooth Kats Band. At first intermission, Randi and Doris cut the cake. After a toast by Randi, Doris thanked everyone for coming and being part of their 50 years. The couple served the cake and shared in a champagne toast. Music resumed after the toast.
