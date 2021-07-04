Folding chairs and American flags filled the sidewalk of downtown Roseburg on Saturday as people prepared to celebrate Independence Day.
The crowd was there for the first-ever United We Stand Parade, which was sponsored by Premier Insurance and organized by Shannon Sebastian — with the goal of getting people energized and feeling patriotic after more than a year under the coronavirus pandemic.
Parade events began as pets of all shapes and sizes congregated outside of Stinky Dog Grooming. Pets came adorned in everything from bandanas to butterfly wings and dyed fur, ready to walk down Southeast Jackson Street with their owners.
Sebastian announced winners for the different categories following the pet parade. Surrounded by wagging tails and red, white and blue, Sebastian struggled to give just one award out for most patriotic.
“I should just have one for everybody,” Sebastian said to the crowd.
But in the end, Carlos, a Jack Russell terrier-pug mix, took home the most patriotic award wearing an Uncle Sam hat and beard. Julie Cripe, Carlos’s owner, pushed him up in a stroller turned float — decorated with colors from the flag and a rifle ammo belt — to accept the medal.
“I am proud,” Cripe said. “I’m proud to be an American.”
Other winners included Liberty, a rabbit, who won queen’s choice. The medal for most exotic was won by Ginger, a sheep, who wore an American flag spandex outfit.
The pet parade was the best part for Noel Legaspino and his children. That and all the candy, Legaspino said.
The candy came from passing vehicles during the main parade procession. Crowds waved American flags as the flag guard passed with state patrol cars following behind and a military Humvee blasting patriotic music.
After a procession of classic cars, pageant winners from across the state and local business owners, the parade concluded with the passing of a logging truck that honked its horn in response to people’s cheering.
The morning events included a chalk drawing event outside the Douglas County Courthouse and a meet-and-greet with first responders.
Shannon Bloomer, a new resident of Roseburg, was excited to see people coming out to the event.
“Now with vaccination rates higher, it’s nice people are getting back out and in the community,” Bloomer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.