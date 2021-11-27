TOP: ‘Santa Claus’ meets with fans during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse Saturday evening in Roseburg.
LEFT: The ‘Grinch’ adds an ornament to the Douglas County Christmas tree in an act of contrition to ‘save Christmas during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.
The ATV that Santa himself was in jumped the curb and rolled up to the Douglas County Courthouse on Saturday night as part of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as the crowd of several hundred people applauded and chanted: “Santa, Santa, Santa.”
“I’m so excited to be here,” Santa told the crowd.
But soon the chants turned to jeers as the Grinch showed up, also in an ATV.
“Go back to California,” someone yelled.
In no time Santa and the Grinch were squaring off at the base of the courthouse and trouble seemed imminent. That’s when Douglas County Sheriff Lt. Brad O’Dell stepped in between them to keep the peace.
The Grinch promised to behave and as a gesture of good will produced a Christmas ornament to put on the tree. With the help of a ladder produced by firefighters he did just that, and the song “Joy to the World” filled the air.
The ceremony included music sung by the Geneva Academy Honor Choir. Local photographer Sam Starns handled the annual reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” written by Clement Clarke Moore. Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich was the master of ceremonies.
The First Christian Church across the street from the courthouse had its traditional nativity scene and refreshments were served.
Storefronts in downtown Roseburg were decorated with Christmas lights as well.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress led the countdown to the tree lighting. At 6:30 on the nose, the lights came on as Kress proclaimed: “We’ve got lights!”
The tree that was lit Saturday was a new one. The live giant sequoia planted at the courthouse last year was turning brown on top and had to be replaced.
The tree suffered damage from the summer’s record heat and drought conditions, and even a dedicated metered watering system was not able to save it. The tree was unable to establish a secure root system.
A new tree was recently planted.
Last year’s ceremony was a virtual event, thanks to a different Grinch — this one known as the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials, including Rich and Kress, as well as Santa, pre-recorded the event, which was then available to view on various Facebook pages.
The annual Christmas lighting ceremony is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the city of Roseburg, the Downtown Roseburg Association and First Christian Church in Roseburg.
