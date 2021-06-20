As summer continues in Douglas County, there are several options for people to find relief from the hot sun.
South Umpqua Memorial Pool in Myrtle Creek will be open to the public from 1:30-4:30 p.m. seven days a week and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pool was established to provide a safe place for the community to interact. The pool is between 3 and 12 feet deep to accommodate people with all swimming abilities.
Swim lessons and pool rentals are also available. For more information call 541-863-6805 or visit the South Umpqua Memorial Pool Facebook page.
The North Douglas Memorial Pool in Drain will also be open to the public this summer.
The North Douglas Park & Recreation District did not have a schedule at the time of publishing, but more information can be found on the website go-ndpr.org or by emailing ndprdrain@gmail.com.
Umpqua Community College’s pool will be open for swim lessons only.
The Fir Grove Splash Pad, located behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center at 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, is free and open 10 a.m. to dusk daily through the summer. Sutherlin’s Splash Pad, located at Central Park on East Central Avenue is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during the summer months.
In addition to public pools, there are also multiple natural lakes for people to cool off.
Some of the more popular lakes include:
- Diamond Lake. A small section of the lake has been roped off for water activities, including bumper boats and pedal boats.
- Lemolo Lake. A 540-acre boating and fishing lake with views of Mount Thielsen also has opportunities for kayaking, canoe-ing, pedal boating and paddle boarding.
- Loon Lake. There are boat rentals, a sand volleyball court, convenience store and deli, trails, a sandy beach at this lake near the Oregon Coast.
- Twin Lakes. Two lakes that are a short hike away, but great for an afternoon swim or fishing.
