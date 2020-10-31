SUTHERLIN — Lillian Moreno was the center of her family’s Halloween costume.
The 5-year-old was the hot dog, while her brother Parker was ketchup, her brother Keegan was mustard and her parents were relish and mayonnaise.
Brittney Moreno, the matriarch and mayonnaise of the family, came up with the family theme.
“(Parker) picked out the ketchup and we had an old mustard costume,” she said. “So we got (Lillian) the hot dog costume and got us T-shirts to be a part of it as well.”
The family was one of many who came to the outdoor Halloween festivities on Central Avenue in Sutherlin on Saturday.
The streets, which were closed to traffic, were bustling with small princesses, witches, fire fighters, police officers, Minecraft characters and Marshmallows.
While its an annual event, a few changes were made to adhere to state guidelines for the coronavirus.
“Halloween was huge when I was a kid,” Freddy Moreno said. “So if we can celebrate it safely, why not?”
The Morenos were one of several families wearing masks, but not everyone wore face coverings for the outdoor event.
A trunk or treat in the library parking lot was the start of the one-way route.
Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Executive Director Tracy Martz told The News-Review earlier this month, “We will have some people around to encourage people to make it a safe event, but mostly we want to focus on fun.
I don’t want everyone to feel like its a regulated event, but we want everyone to make good choices.”
Most of the businesses had tables set outside, but none were hosting children inside.
Outside Sutherlin Drug, Kaitlin Knox put pieces of candy for the children to choose.
Several other businesses distributed candy using chutes.
“It’s going well,” Knox said. “It’s a little different this year, usually we do this inside.”
But Knox’s favorite part of the Halloween celebration was unchanged, “seeing all the kids in costume.”
