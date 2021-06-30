What began as a simple idea to get people together to celebrate the Fourth of July quickly grew to include over 500 pounds of candy and, as rumor has it, a dancing rooster.
The United We Stand Parade, organized by Shannon Sebastian and hosted by the Premier Insurance Group, is set for Saturday morning.
“We kind of started it off with the ‘Field of Dreams’ theory. If they build it, they will come,” Sebastian said.
Through community support and sponsorship, the event ended up with 1,008 American stick flags, 1,600 toys, and over 500 pounds of candy to distribute throughout the day, Sebastian said.
Events begin at 9 a.m. with the Roseburg Optimist Club’s chalk event outside the courthouse. Children of all ages are welcome to draw on the sidewalk and will be able to bring chalk home with them, Sebastian said.
At 10 a.m., a meet-and-greet event with first responders will take place on Southeast Main Street between Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Cass Avenue. A fire truck, police car and other emergency vehicles will be parked on the street for close-up views. First responders will also be handing out vouchers for McDonald’s and Wailani shave ice.
Starting at 11 a.m., Southeast Jackson Street will act as a runway for pet owners and their animals to show off holiday spirit through costumes — dogs, mules, and even birds can join. Prizes will be awarded after the event. Categories include most patriotic, best dynamic duo or group, judge’s choice, and Miss Douglas County and Miss Umpqua Valley choose the winner for the queen’s award.
The Grand Parade procession begins at noon where crowds can view the procession of color guard members, a military Humvee, classic cars, log trucks, among a collection of floats. The route will travel south on Southeast Jackson Street and return on Southeast Main Street.
The procession passes by the Elks Lodge where anyone passing by can pay respects to the veterans who will be outside.
Throughout the event, children can grab candy and toys such as bouncy balls, Frisbees, small American flags and other things from passing “goodie carts.”
The event is free and all are welcome to attend.
“I just want everyone to come and unite,” Sebastian said.
