Löfstedt-Phillips
Rebekah “Beka” Löfstedt and Zachary Phillips, were married in Yosemite National Park on March 27 by Minister J.J. Phillips.
Rebekah is the daughter of Tom Houser and Dorene (Carignan-Löfstedt) Houser of Surprise, Arizona. Her biological father, Brent Löfstedt, passed in July 2008. Rebekah is a graduate of Roseburg High School and Portland State University. She was given away by her brothers, Trevor and Mitchell Löfstedt.
Zachary is the son of John and Teri Phillips of Roseburg. He is a graduate of Roseburg High School and now serves as an Air National Guardsmen with the 142nd Fighter Wing.
