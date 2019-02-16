Greetings from the coast!
Reedsport and Winchester Bay have a lot to look forward to in 2019. But before we get into all that upcoming goodness, I want to take a moment to talk about community.
Everything about where we live is special and unique in so many ways. The community of Reedsport and Winchester Bay is constantly showing up to support one another, and the way this year started has been no exception. So many people stepped in to help take care of our Coast Guards who take such good care of us. A very heartfelt thank you is being extended to the countless people who embody what it truly means to be part of a community every single day.
There are a few momentous occasions being celebrated in Coastal Douglas County this year, and one of the most noteworthy is Reedsport’s 100th anniversary. There will be several festivities to celebrate Reedsport’s centennial celebration, including a dinner, birthday cake and carnival.
“Proud Past, Promising Future” will be the theme for the 100th year celebration. Many of the annual events in town will reflect the celebration of Reedsport’s anniversary, including the St. Patrick’s Day Trivia Challenge, CDABA’s Art Challenge and National Night Out.
To support the events, there are some wonderful fundraisers in the works. Many of Reedsport’s residents, present and past, are contributing stories as well as photos for a book that will be made available for sale.
Commemorative coins are available for purchase at City Hall for $20. Only 100 were produced so, if you are interested, make sure to act on that sooner than later. You can contact the City of Reedsport by calling 541-271-3603.
Another milestone being celebrated is the 20th-annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship. This unique and exciting festival was started by Bob and Cindy King back in 2000. In 2011, the State Legislature passed a resolution declaring Reedsport as “The Chainsaw Carving Capital of Oregon.”
Hundreds of beautiful wood carvings have been created over the years, many of which can still be seen throughout town, at business entrances and even in front yards. If this is an event you have never attended, I can’t recommend it highly enough. Every day of the four-day event, there is a 90-minute “Quick Carve.”
Seeing what can be created from a stump of wood in 90 minutes never ceases to amaze me. On that note, with 40 carvers each using at least one chunk of cedar per day for four days, we are on the lookout. If you have any cedar you are looking to part with, please call the Reedsport and Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495.
Also, have you been to the beautiful Umpqua River Lighthouse in Winchester Bay? It stands at just over 60 feet tall towering over the dunes below.
This magnificent lighthouse with its red and white Fresnel Lens was first lit in 1894. That means that on December 31st of this year the lighthouse celebrate its 125th anniversary!
There will be a celebration on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve that will include music, dancing, food and more. More details to come on this grand occasion, not that you need an excuse to visit the Umpqua River Lighthouse. They offer tours daily, and there is a museum and gift shop that you just can’t miss.
If you would like more information on the Umpqua River Lighthouse, it can be reached by phone at 541-271-4631.
Thank you for checking in — there’s a lot going on in the upcoming year. Visit the Reedsport and Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for a copy of the 2019 Event Calendar, or contact us to have your very own copy mailed to you.
We can’t wait to see you on the coast.
