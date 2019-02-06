When you’re a cheetah ambassador in training for Wildlife Safari, life isn’t always about playing in your pen under the watchful eye of docent Jolie Curtis. At 9 weeks old, Khayam Jr. is already making some guest appearances — including recently at The News-Review and Brooke Communications. Sarah Roy, carnivore supervisor for Wildlife Safari, said Khayam Jr. will soon be paired with a rescue dog from Saving Grace.

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

