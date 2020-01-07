Workers almost finished removing Christmas decorations at the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.
Work began Monday morning, and it was expected to be completed by the end of the day Tuesday. The workers are taking down the lights, garland, wreath and other Christmas decorations on the county buildings and on the tree in front of the courthouse.
Decorations will be packed and stored until next year. The Douglas fir tree, which is just under 40 feet tall, is expected to come down next week after serving as the official Christmas tree for the courthouse. The tree will be sent to the Douglas County landfill, where it will be chipped, turned into mulch and given away to the public.
