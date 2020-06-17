A decision by the Oregon Supreme Court on Friday appears to have brought an end to a lawsuit brought by churches opposing Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Covenant Grace Church in Roseburg and Camas Valley Christian Fellowship were among the churches that brought the lawsuit, filed May 5. They argued the governor couldn’t legally extend an emergency declaration beyond 30 days unless she convenes the Legislature and wins three-fifths majority approval from both House and Senate.
Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had sided with the churches in May, issuing a temporary injunction that would have invalidated all the governor’s emergency orders and ended the stay at home restrictions. But the Oregon Supreme Court moved swiftly the same day to temporarily block that decision.
The Oregon Supreme Court’s Friday decision has now forced Shirtcliff to scrap the injunction altogether.
According to court documents, the governor argued eliminating her emergency orders would “pose a public health risk and create an unreasonable risk of exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, infecting, and potentially killing, many others.”
Gathering to attend church is not without risk. Public health officials reported a spike of 99 new cases Monday and 119 Tuesday in Union County, many associated with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church there.
The La Grande Observer reported that videos the church had posted on Facebook, but later removed, showed parishioners standing close to each other without masks and practicing laying on of hands during prayer.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Union County health officials also credited the church with conducting a testing clinic for COVID-19.
Technically, the churches that brought the lawsuit could push forward to a trial. However, their attorney Ray Hacke said Friday’s decision will likely bring an end to the case.
That’s because the decision on the injunction was framed in a way that allows the governor to rely on a different statute than the one Shirtcliff rested his decision on.
Hacke is disappointed the decision allows the governor to bypass time restrictions outlined in the public health emergency law and the Oregon Constitution.
“Basically it just kind of gives her and end around and her powers are broader than the constitution allows, which is, I mean it’s mindboggling to me,” he said.
When the lawsuit was filed, gatherings were limited to 10 people in all counties. Since then, many counties have moved into Phase 2 reopening which allows church gatherings up to 250 with adequate social distancing.
Even that’s not enough to cover some churches’ needs, Hacke said.
Hacke said it doesn’t make sense to limit the number that can attend churches while not limiting the number that can visit businesses like restaurants, bars and stores.
“If we can trust people to social distance in Home Depot and Target or at work or whatever, then certainly we can trust churches, people in churches to social distance there,” he said.
