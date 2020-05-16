The following are dates set by Douglas County school districts for either in person or virtual graduations. Graduation schedules for other schools have not been determined, and graduation schedules determined by schools are subject to change.
MAY 30
Days Creek High School — 11 a.m., graduation by invitation only.
JUNE 5
Geneva Academy — 7 p.m., in-person graduation.
Glendale High School — 6 p.m., graduation parade.
South Umpqua High School — drive-in graduation, followed by fireworks and parade.
JUNE 6
Roseburg High School — 11 a.m., virtual ceremony followed by celebratory car parade on campus.
Douglas High School — 3 p.m., drive-up diplomas followed by celebratory parade.
JUNE 7
Sutherlin High School and Sutherlin Valley Online Academy — 2 p.m. graduation processions through Sutherlin with diplomas awarded at the high school.
JULY 18
Glide High School — tentative date for in-person graduation
