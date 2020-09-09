ELKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT — Due to hazardous air quality, K-3 in-person instruction is canceled for Thursday and Friday. We will resume K-3 in-person instruction on Sept. 14. We will re-open grades 4-12 Comprehensive Distance Learning on Thursday. Students should resume their normal CDL schedule. Small group instruction that was scheduled is canceled for both days.
GLIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Due to the hazardous conditions, poor air quality and dangerous driving conditions due to the multiple fires, school is canceled for the rest of the week.
OAKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT — Schools are closed due to air quality and fire hazard.
SUTHERLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT — Sutherlin schools will be closed for in-person and online classes through Sept. 14.
UCAN HEAD START — All Sutherlin and Winston/Green classes closed due to school district closure.
WINSTON-DILLARD SCHOOL DISTRICT — All W-D schools, including online, closed due to hazardous air quality. Meal services will continue - delivered to bus stops. Emergency meal delivery routes for all children and teens up to 18 years old.
