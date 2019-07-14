Club news from Douglas County Master Gardeners
Our local OSU Extension Plant Clinic program reaches out to our community to help people answer a wide range of gardening and landscape questions including fire-resistant plants for home landscapes. This is a free service to the public and is located at the OSU Extension office, 1143 SE Douglas Ave., just east of the DC Courthouse, open daily 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For the summer months, we have two satellite station locations as well; the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market every Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg and the Canyonville Farmers Market held every other Wednesday in the parking lot at Seven Feathers Casino, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We will also have a booth at the Douglas County Fair.
The quarterly leadership meeting for OMGA topic was on “Fire Resistant Plants for Home Landscapes” presented by Kara Baylog. Prior to talking about fire resistant plants, Kara reminded us that wildfires need three sides of a triangle to burn: weather — moisture content and wind; topography — lay of the land (is it flat, hilly or have ravines); and guel — trees, shrubs, grasses, structures such as home, fences, decks, or lawn furniture.
To protect the home, choose fire-resistant plants with these characteristics: leaves are moist and supple, sap is water-like and doesn’t have a strong odor, plants have little deadwood and tend not to accumulate dry material within the plant.
A good resource when looking for appropriate plants can be found at www.catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu or look online under PNW590. This publication gives you over 110 plants in categories for groundcovers, perennials, shrubs and trees.
If you cannot come in during Clinic hours, feel free to call and leave a message at 541-672-4461 or email us at douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.