A coalition of businesses and citizens called Keep Oregon Affordable filed a petition with the Secretary of State to repeal the Student Success Act on Thursday.
The act passed as House Bill 3427 last month. It includes a 0.57% tax on gross receipts for businesses dealing with over $1 million, a reduced personal income tax and over $2 billion in education funding.
The referendum, if passed, would put the tax on gross receipts on the November 2020 ballot, but would not address personal income tax or the education funds. The organization needs just under 75,000 valid signatures to be added to the ballot.
The organization filed the petition “to repeal the terrible $2 billion business sales tax (HB 3427) — a tax that was secretly ramrodded through the Legislature and where the public was denied a right to vote on this ‘largest tax in Oregon History.’”
The organization is using oregoncatalyst.com to get information from people who want to sign the petition. According to the website, the letter has not been approved yet, but as soon as it is, it will be mailed out to interested parties to sign and send back.
The organization has 90 days from the end of the Oregon Legislative Session to return the required signatures.
