Howdy everyone! We are finally starting to see the winds abate and give us opportunities to get out in the ocean. While I for one am very excited at this change in our weather, it really is healthy for the ocean as it churns things up, gets temperatures where they should be, and moves nutrients to where they need to be. But ultimately, yeah, I’m glad this wind is going away because I and many of you need to fish!
Speaking of fish, the shad are now running, halibut opens in our area on May 9, we’ve seen a few spring chinook on the Umpqua and Rogue and bass are biting in the lakes and ponds. This is definitely my happy time of year.
Deep water lingcod and rockfish closed the first of this month but longleader fishing will continue and “regular” lingcod and rockfish fishing will be allowed up to but not past the 40 fathom line. Keep in mind that these “lines” are not dictated solely by depth but rather by waypoints designated by the state. You can pick up a copy at your local ODFW office or go to the ODFW website and type in “waypoints” into their search bar.
Last week we talked about soft-shell clamming and this week I want to stay somewhat on my clam theme by providing you with my personal clam recipe, along with the dates we will be teaching clam classes this summer. Our classes are always free but we hope you rent or purchase gear from us as that’s how we pay our bills!
Traditionally folks use shovels to extricate these tasty morsels from the mud and mire but we do it the Basin Tackle way using clam pumps and we are always excited to share our knowledge with others.
Let’s talk about our chowder recipe for a moment and then we will get back to our clam classes.
Keep in mind that you can add anything or omit anything you like when making your chowder, after all its your chowder, not mine. I’m a cook that sees recipes as suggestions and guidelines more than rules and sometimes several batches in a row will have its own unique flavor. If I have fresh crab or frozen shrimp in the fridge or freezer, I may throw some in. If I have fresh jalapeños, you can bet I’m mincing and mixing and if I have corn on the cob my chowder just became clam/corn chowder; you get the idea.
This is certainly not the easiest or quickest way to make chowder but it’s the Basin Tackle way, the way I came up with that seems to provide me with the flavors I most enjoy. I hope you get a chance to come out and clam with us and try this or any other clammy recipes with your bounty that you will be taking home.
Please keep in mind that while our pump method of clamming is much easier and less impact on your body than traditional digging it will still take place in mud and mire and those with mobility issues may have difficulties.
Basin Tackle clam classes for 2019 will be:
2 p.m., May 13; 7 a.m., May 19; 6:30 a.m., June 2; 10:30 a.m., June 8; 7 a.m., June 17; 9 a.m., July 5; 9:30 a.m., July 06; 9 a.m., July 20; 8:30 a.m., Aug. 3; 8 a.m., Aug. 17; 7:30 a.m., Aug. 31.
There will be more classes added here and there but these dates are the ones that are guaranteed.
Call and schedule a clam date with us. I hope to see you out there.
