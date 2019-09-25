In its regular meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners took the following actions:
Approved an agreement with ADAPT to give the agency a one-time contribution of $50,000 toward the sobering center start-up costs.
Extended the intergovernmental agreement between the county and the City of Winston to house inmates at a rate of $89.64 per prisoner, per day, for each Winston prisoner housed at the county jail.
Approved an agreement between the county and Axon Enterprise, Inc., for the purchase, installation and training of equipment used to record criminal suspects being questioned by sheriff’s office detectives.
