A federal court decision has brought new hope to county officials struggling with dwindling budgets.
In 2016, the Association of O&C Counties filed a lawsuit saying the Bureau of Land Management was violating the federal O&C Act of 1937. That law mandated the federal government manage lands formerly owned by the California Railroad for sustained yield and split the harvest revenues with the counties in which those lands are located.
In November, federal District of Columbia Judge Richard Leon sided with the counties.
Douglas County has more O&C land than any other county in the state. For decades, Douglas County’s budget and staff has dwindled due to the loss of federal timber revenue dollars.
If the judge’s decision holds on appeal, that could be about to change. Leon’s decision was hailed as a victory by Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who has made it his central mission since taking office in 2015 to restore timber harvests and payments to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.