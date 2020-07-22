The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced one new positive case and one presumptive case of COVID-19 in Douglas County on Tuesday, for a total of 77 positive cases and 13 presumptive cases.
According to Douglas County, none are currently hospitalized from the combined total of 90 cases, and 27 people are in isolation.
There is still only one Douglas County death related to COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths and 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases Tuesday.
Three of the deaths in the state were people under age 60. The youngest was a 47-year-old man from Umatilla County who had underlying health conditions. A 59-year-old man from Washington County who died, did not have underlying conditions.
Four of the deaths were people over 87 and three of those had confirmed underlying health conditions. The fourth is yet to be confirmed.
Douglas County officials say test results are taking longer to get results returned form the labs.
