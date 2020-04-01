A new incident management team has been established and a Douglas County Emergency Operations Center have been opened in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the formation of the team, called the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, in a press release Tuesday. The news comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 10 in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.
The team is made up of local healthcare and government organizations including Adapt, American Red Cross, Aviva Health (formerly known as the Umpqua Community Health Center), Douglas County government, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Douglas Forest Protective Association, Douglas Public Health Network, Evergreen Family Medicine, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Umpqua Health.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said the use of an incident management team is significant.
"We often see an IMT utilized during disasters such as wildfires," he said. "It provides a level of efficiency and overall management which allows those involved to understand the goals of the response and act accordingly."
Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton has been tapped to lead the new Emergency Operations Center.
Bolton has been CEO of Aviva Health since 2016. He is a U.S. Army veteran. During his service, Bolton spent 28 years in the Army’s medical department. Among his duties were commanding hospitals in Iraq and Alaska.
Bolton said in a press release he is working with a “fantastic team.”
He said last year’s “snowmageddon” storm and the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College had given Douglas County experience it can use to prepare for emergencies like the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about understanding what capacity different organizations have, getting them aligned through a plan, and getting them the support they might need beyond their normal resources,” Bolton said.
He said he's honored to lead the new Emergency Operations Center.
“I’m going to do everything I can to leverage what I’ve learned in the past to get us where we need to be as a community,” Bolton said.
Freeman said Bolton's military and medical background made him an ideal choice for the position.
"He is joining an excellent team that includes Douglas County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the Douglas Public Health Network and many others," Freeman said.
Douglas County spokeswoman Tamara Howell said Dannenhoffer will continue his focus on epidemiology and medical testing. Bolton's work will involve oversight of issues like like whether there are enough hospital beds to treat the sick and whether medical mass units should be built.
Dannenhoffer said the interviews with those in the county who have tested positive to the disease haven't given them many clues.
"They're all over the county, any sizable place in the county has one," Dannenhoffer said. "There's no crossover where they were, no hotspots of people getting it and no hotspots where people live. It's really pretty much a mystery."
Of the 10 people who have now tested positive for the cornonavirus, two remain hospitalized. There have been 252 negative tests and no deaths have been recorded. The DFPN also says none of those 10 who tested positive, are considered recovered.
Dannenhoffer said it's not been decided exactly how to determine if a person is fully recovered, because its not known when a person is no longer contagious.
"We have not yet settled on a definition for recovery " Dannenhoffer said. "We in Oregon have not yet decided on what resolves a case, so that's why we don't have any recoveries."
Dannenhoffer said there is still no accurate way to tell if someone who had the disease is no longer contagious.
The Douglas Public Health Network has received the test results from 134 residents during three drive-thru clinics, and are still awaiting the results of the fourth clinic. A fifth drive-thru clinic was done on Tuesday and another clinic is planned for Friday. He said there are enough test kits for the Friday event and they are hoping more will come in for the next event.
The Oregon State Lab in Hillsboro has some test kits, but those can only be used for hospitalized patients. The kits for the drive-thru clinics came from kits that were already in stock at the DFPN. So many more kits will be needed.
"That's going to be a sticking point for more testing, the lack of test kits," he said.
There have been three positive test results from the drive-thru testing.
COVID-19 testing is also being completed by private clinics and providers. The testing in Douglas County has to be initiated by a health care provider.
Dannenhoffer said the test kits are not very inexpensive.
"They were almost free but now you can't get them," Dannenhoffer said.
The swabs are made in Bergamo, Italy, located right in the middle of one of the worst COVID-19-affected areas of that country making it tough to get any of the swabs to the U.S and the demand has been extremely high.
Once the specimen is gathered it costs $199 to have it processed and get the results.
Dannenhoffer said the best actions for preventing the virus are still good hygiene, social distancing and staying at home.
