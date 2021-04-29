Cow Creek Health and Wellness will administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Roseburg Friday.
All adults 18 and older in Douglas County are eligible to get the shot, which is free.
The event will fun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Government Offices, 2371 NE Stephens St., in Roseburg.
An appointment is required. You can sign up for one online at cowcreek.com. ID is required at the vaccination clinic.
Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine so no second dose is necessary.
Aviva Health is holding a vaccination clinic today until 4 p.m. at the Drain Civic Center, 205 West "A" Ave., in Drain. Walk-ins are welcome at that one.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will be offering vaccines for county residents 16 and older on a walk-in basis at the following locations and times next week:
•8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at the Rice Hill Fire Station, 475 John Long Road, in Rice Hill.
•1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday at the Curtin Fire Station on Curtin Park Road, in Curtin.
•8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at the Scottsburg Rural Fire Station, 33327 Oregon Hwy 38, in Scottsburg.
•1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday at Elkton High School, 739 River Drive, in Elkton.
