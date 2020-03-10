Three vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Douglas County kept Oregon State troopers busy Monday afternoon and evening.
OSP responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near Glendale at 4:12 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot, Sean Miller, 29, of Glendale, said he was driving south on I-5 near milepost 81 when he sneezed and blacked out. As a result, his vehicle crashed into a large fir tree. Police said he suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Rogue Regency Medical Center in Medford.
At 5:12 p.m., troopers received a report of a crash on Oregon Highway 42, west of Kelly's Corner in Green. Police said a Nissan Sentra driven by 67-year-old Danny Lidstrom, of Portland, attempted to enter the eastbound lanes of the highway and pulled out directly in front of a westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The driver of the PT Cruiser, Heather Homer, 33, of Winston, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries that were considered non life-threatening.
The Nissan had heavy damage to the left rear and had to be towed from the scene. The PT Cruiser suffered heavy front end damage and was also towed.
Lidstrom was cited for careless driving.
A third crash was reported at 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 west of Elkton near milepost 29. State Police said a GMC pickup driven by 79-year-old Paul Ross, of Gold Beach, was traveling east when it left the roadway and went down an embankment crashing into a large tree. Ross was transported to a hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
Police said the license plates on the vehicle were not assigned to the vehicle and were seized.
