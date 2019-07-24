DAR USA Construction broke ground in Curtin on Wednesday for a new truck stop.
The truck stop will be the only gas station in the 28-mile stretch between Rice Hill and Cottage Grove.
Project Manager James Sullivan said the Shell gas station at 520 Bear Road will come with a 5,000-square-foot Family Mart convenience store and a truck island as well as regular fuel pumps for personal vehicles and electrical charge station.
“The owners of DAR Construction operate several other gas stations in the state of Oregon and they are just passionate about being able to build and design and do new gas stations,” Sullivan said. “It’s one of those things that, once you start getting into the fuel industry, you kind of get excited about all the different aspects and things that go into it and all the challenges you get to face on a daily basis.”
DAR USA Construction is also building the Chevron gas station at 346 NW Garden Valley Blvd. Both gas stations will have a modern look with a hexagonal cover over the pump stations.
“We’re changing the look of normal gas stations,” Sullivan said. “Our building is going to be a very modern-type building with some bold colors and bright designs and trying to breath a little more life into the industry. It really hasn’t changed much in 30 or 40 years, so we’re looking at how we can add some new color and flair and stand out as well as, what we can do to make the customer experience better.”
Curtin is an unincorporated community with a quilt store, a fire station, the Lucky Duck Campground, and the Stardust Motel.
Brad Sullivan, manager of the Stardust Motel, heard the commotion from across the street at the motel. He’s only lived in Curtin for a few months, but he’s looking forward to the area getting any sort of revitalization.
“It’s going to be big since there hasn’t been anything here,” Brad Sullivan said. “It’s going to be nice to see that all of that is going to be gone because it has the tendency to bring vagrants. We’re anywhere from eight to 10 miles from any food, from anything. It’s a great thing for Curtin.”
James Sullivan said “it’s kind of an ideal location where there’s been a void for a long time.”
James Sullivan said the company is hoping to add a fast-food restaurant, and he expects the station to employ at least 12 people.
