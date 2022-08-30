DAYS CREEK — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in the 7000-block of Days Creek Cutoff Road. Authorities say the pickup he was driving rolled down an embankment and he became stuck in the crashed vehicle for more than seven hours.
Dispatchers received a call around 4:15 a.m. Friday that a person was trapped in a vehicle about 150 feet down an embankment.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, fire and medical personnel were called to the scene where they learned Steven Thomas Kremer had crashed his 2001 GMC Sonoma pickup around 9 p.m. on Thursday. According to authorities, the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled multiple times.
A neighbor called 911 the following morning when he heard Kremer yelling for help.
Emergency crews had to extricate Kremer from the wreck and bring him up to the road where an ambulance was waiting. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield for further care.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 541-440-4471.
Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Days Creek Fire Department, Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department and Riddle Fire Department responded to the scene.
