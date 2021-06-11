DAYS CREEK — Bailey Stufflebeam sparked Days Creek's comeback in the fourth quarter, then the Wolves outscored visiting Rogue Valley Adventist 6-1 in overtime to earn a 33-28 nonleague girls basketball win on Thursday night.
Stufflebeam scored all eight of her points in the fourth period. Fiona Ketchum led the Wolves (3-3, 1-1) with nine points and made three assists, while Riley Crume and Lyris Berlingeri both added seven points. Raime Wheeler was the top rebounder with seven.
"That probably wasn't a game we expected to win, but we made a big comeback in the fourth quarter," D.C. coach Matt Crume said. "That's a big win."
Emma Bischoff scored 12 points before fouling out for the Hawks (4-1, 2-0 Mountain Valley), who lost their first game of the truncated spring season.
Days Creek is scheduled to play at North Douglas Friday.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (28) — Emma Bischoff 12, Quave 6, Porter 4, Bennett 3, Zamora 3, McNaught. Totals 13 2-6 28.
DAYS CREEK (33) — Fiona Ketchum 9, Wheeler 2, Leodoro, Crume 7, Park, Berlingeri 7, Densen, Loidici, Stufflebeam 8. Totals 13 6-16 33.
RVA;10;6;7;4;1;—;28
D. Creek;5;6;4;12;6;—;33
3-Point Shots — RVA 0, D.C. 1 (Crume). Total Fouls — RVA 13, D.C. 10. Fouled Out — Bischoff, Ketchum.
