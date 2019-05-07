Demolition of the old Safeway building in downtown Roseburg began Monday. The building has been vacant since 2006, and property owners Pat and Mary Derose have had their second demolition permit from the city since October. The previous permit expired in 2009. Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie said i.e. Engineering, Inc., which is overseeing the demolition, estimates it could take several weeks to finish the project.
Demolition
Max Egener
City Reporter
Max Egener is the city reporter for The News-Review. He has a master's degree from the University of Oregon, and is an avid skier and backpacker.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.