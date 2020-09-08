Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 102F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.