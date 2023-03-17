Douglas Interagency Narcotic Team was one of several law enforcement partners that helped shut down several large-scale criminal marijuana manufacturing operations in Lane County.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office said it received funding by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission in 2022 to investigate the operations.
"The sheriff’s office has utilized this funding to shut down several operations that have negatively impacted our community and without the grant funding, LCSO would not have the resources needed to conduct the investigations," a press release from LCSO Sgt. Tom Speldrich said. "Investigative resources are focused on large scale operations that illegally sell their product on the black market undermining licensed growers and producers. Often these unregulated operations negatively impact the environment, violate land use laws, construction safety codes and labor laws."
On Feb. 15, the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Douglas Interagency Narcotic Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at seven locations throughout Lane County following a year-long investigation. Law enforcement officers allegedly seized 16,000 marijuana plants in nine buildings on a property off Crow Road outside of Eugene. They also found approximately $280,000, firearms, vehicles and grow equipment.
The investigation revealed the marijuana was allegedly sold out of state including in Texas, Minnesota, Arkansas and France. One of the people arrested was on probation in Texas where he was caught shipping marijuana through the United States Postal Service.
An illegal professional-style marijuana refinement facility was located and shut down on W. 12th Ave. in Eugene, located just feet from the Amazon Canal. The facility housed large volumes of unregulated highly flammable materials that require a full scale Hazmat crew to safely clean. The clean-up process is ongoing.
In total, seven people were arrested for their involvement and more arrests are expected. Several code and water violations were found and those agencies are working to get compliance for those responsible.
On March 15, those same law enforcement agencies, with additional help from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, went back to execute additional search warrants in the Eugene-Springfield area, a home in Happy Valley and a location south of Eugene.
This time 12,000 marijuana plants were seized, as well as 3,600 pounds of processed marijuana, according to LCSO.
Deputies were made aware of the grow location south of Eugene after multiple complaints from neighboring properties. The property contained two 60x300 buildings that were used for marijuana production.
Through surveillance it was determined that those responsible lived in three homes in Lane County and one in Happy Valley. During the searches of the homes, law enforcement said more than $400,000, firearms and marijuana were located.
Several of the suspects had been involved in 2017 organized crime ring in King County, Washington, in what was described as a Transcontinental Drug Trafficking Organization. The 2017 investigation found more than $9 million had been wired to China under different company names.
At two of the locations, occupants were unwilling to exit and in one case a flash sound diversionary device was used to gain compliance, according to LCSO.
Chinese interpreters from the FBI assisted the sheriff's office and it was learned that the workers had been promised $3,000-$5,000 a month, although one of the workers said he had not been paid in several months. The person interviewed said they were working seven days a week for 13 hours a day to increase production, according to law enforcement.
Three people were arrested for their involvement in the operation and investigations are ongoing.
All of these were large-scale criminal operations that consume approximately $500,000 a year in electricity.
LCSO thanked all the partner agencies that assisted in these investigations as well as analytical help from the Oregon National Guard. Without the assistance of our partners, LCSO would not have adequate resources to investigate and dismantle these highly complex operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.