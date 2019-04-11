After the record snowstorm in February, a group of disc golfers looked at the Riverfront Park disc golf course and agreed it was too wet to bring in heavy equipment to clean up the damage.
When the group came back, they said a backhoe had dug deep ruts in one of the early holes and created more hazards.
Chester said he helps organize games twice a week for local disc golfers and a junior series over the summer. He said was disappointed to see the damage from the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department cleanup, especially since several people in the group have applicable professional experience and he believes they could have saved the course from some of the damage.
“Because of the ground and not being a lot of ground cover, the trees don’t have the best root system in that park, so you’re going to have a lot more trees that are going to fall, break and uproot,” Chester said. “I would like to work more with the city because within the disc golf community, we have trained, professional loggers, construction workers and other people that own businesses.”
He wants to formalize the group that plays disc golf, but he doesn’t have an official organization. He said a previous organization, the Umpqua Disc Association, had a working relationship with the city, but it faded over the years.
Parks and Recreation Director Nikki Messenger said a group approached the city last summer asking to partner on making the course better. She said staff asked the group to get together, bring a list of desired improvements and the staff would do what they could with city resources.
“We haven’t seen that kind of proposal yet,” Messenger said. “We are willing to work with these groups to make improvements. We just need to identify what those are and what resources it takes.”
He said the Riverfront Park course is about a C-tier currently, but he wants it to be an A-tier course. Douglas County has seven public disc golf courses according to Disc Golf Course Review; Riverfront Park, Oakland, Whistler’s Bend, Millsite, Lawson Bar, Bicentennial and Glendale disc golf courses.
“There’s a lot of cities that have adopted disc golf more as a mainstay, recreational and sport activity,” Chester said. “In bigger events, in national and pro-tour events, there’s television coverage — sometimes footage even makes it on ESPN which is a great advertisement. With bigger events, it would draw in more revenue for the local economy.”
Roseburg City Council approved a bid to widen the multi-use path that runs alongside the course. The $158,072 reconstruction will include taking out tree roots and removing several trees to repave and widen about 2,000 square feet of asphalt along the path. The path will be 10 feet wide.
“As far as I know, the city is working in cooperation with us to where it’s not going to change on a grand scale,” Chester said. “Any impacts that it might have, as far as I know, they are supposed to help us out. It’s only from individuals who have taken a personal interest in what’s going on with the parks.”
Chester said he might at one point have opposed widening the path and the disruption that comes with it, but after an epileptic seizure incident during a game, he is all for widening the path.
“The ambulance couldn’t get back to her on hole 12,” Chester said. “It had to stop on hole three and wheel a gurney all the way down to hole 12 and wheel her back in the ambulance, then it did like a 15-point turn just to get out of there. So I can understand the need for a wider path. It will change the course, but changes happen.”
Chester said he’s known people who use disc golf for therapy, family-time and as a social gathering.
