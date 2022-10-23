The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club kicked off its August meeting with the regular potluck dinner and rousing conversation from the area’s rockhounding rock stars.
With the fair in town, only about 35-40 of the 150 members were able to attend, but that didn’t damper the excitement and enthusiasm.
“We have such a variety of interests,” said club President Gene Thompson. “I am a fossil guy, but we have gold panners and a few folks with open mines.”
Along with the various types of rocks these club members seek and hold dear, the club itself offers a case study in diversity.
“We have mill workers to masters degree holding geologists,” said Thompson. “Some of our members are retired and some are just able to participate occasionally.”
For all the members, the monthly meeting is a time to tell stories and be in the company of people who share interests and activities.
Eric Kempton, the club’s field trip organizer, passed out flyers for an upcoming adventure. This field trip is just one of a monthly organized outing schedule that Kempton designs and develops for the group.
“Eric has been a real asset setting up these trips,” said Thompson. “He has set up 10-12 great trips and everyone has had a really good time.”
Along with these field trips, the Gem and Mineral Club caters to the youth.
“We have a junior’s group that meets in another room during our meeting,” said John Woodman, current member and past president of the club. “They have their own advisor and have bought their own equipment from the money they made at the 50th annual Rock and Gem show this past May.”
Starting in 1946, the Umpqua Gem and Mineral club has come back strong after the pandemic caused some members to quit or leave the organization.
“We have been averaging four to six new members a month,” said club treasurer Sue Woodman.
On Sept. 4, members of the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club met at the current location of the full-service lapidary studio trailer to buff, cut, polish and shine rocks dug and bought.
Every six months, the lapidary studio can be relocated to the residence of a different member but for the last five years, it has been at the home of Woodman.
“I do the repair on the machinery anyway,” said Woodman. “Plus, I have it set up pretty nice for everyone to use.”
All equipment is free for use by any club member and they schedule Sunday afternoon for access so Woodman is able to plan and have everything ready and working.
The equipment is all donated by members and the policy is to cut a slab and leave a slab. Slabs and donated rocks are then sold at the annual rock and gem show or in the private market with all proceeds going back to the rock studio to for field trips.
“Some of these rocks are poison when grinding the dust gets released,” said Woodman. “So we teach folks what to look for and how to be safe.”
As Martine Malone and Levi Kempton, two members of the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club’s junior program, used the grinders to shape their caps, Martine’s mother, Micheala Malone quipped, “they really love this and have been working with rocks for quite a while.”
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral club is awaiting approval from the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies for the reinstatement of the Future Rockhounds of America Badge Program that offers badges for mineralogy similar to the merit badges of the Boys Scouts. The club was a member pre-pandemic and will soon offer its junior program this added benefit.
While club members nearby actively looked for the right grain before cutting off the end cap to see what is inside, Bruce Pettengill examined a large piece of caldera jasper from the McDermitt Mine.
“We try to make trips where we visit different sites for different rocks,” said Pettengill. The August trip was canceled due to fire concerns.
Linda Ward has been working with stones for six years, starting with cabochons and wire wrapping and eventually moving onto beading, “but then I thought to myself everyone is wire wrapping, so I started painting slabs,” she said. “I use the slab as the canvas and let it tell me what animal lives inside.”
Sheri Esterbrook and Pettengill recently learned that their grandfathers’ rock hounded together before they were born, “We were from the Riddle area so it isn’t that strange,” said Pettengill
“I have a complete studio at home now, whatever makes you happy, do it,” said Esterbrook. “I don’t know if I like digging or making things more.”
Esterbrook’s grandfather made sting ties and jewelry and shared his love of stones and stone working with his granddaughter.
Rocking is generational and habit forming according to many members, so be careful if you start finding yourself unconsciously collecting shiny pebbles — you might be a future member of the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club.
