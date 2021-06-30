Much like it is on most summer days, Colliding Rivers was the place to be on Tuesday afternoon in Glide. Some cooled off by some creative dives or tried fishing from high above the water. Others remained in the water with some beverages to remain hydrated.
Most Popular
-
Douglas County commissioners: County won't enforce COVID-19 restrictions they believe are unconstitutional
-
Finding Harry: Behind the scenes of the search and rescue mission
-
Updated: Leif's challenger doesn't live in district where he's running, but says he will move
-
Shave ice owner appeals to LUBA to let her serve at Stewart Park this summer
-
Kristofer Thomas Miller
Click for water temperature
Latest News
- Gov. issues emergency declaration over wildfire threat
- LeanTaaS Launches Enhanced iQueue Product Suites to Maximize Efficiency for Infusion Centers, Operating Rooms and Hospital Beds
- Oaker Scramble scheduled for Aug. 15
- Oakland's Witten on All-CVC second team
- 'Orange skies:' Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.