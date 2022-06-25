MEDFORD — Jace Johnson earned his first pitching win of the season, throwing a complete game as the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s beat the Las Vegas Aces 7-3, clinching a spot in Sunday’s title game of the Coach K Classic.
The Docs, who played two games Saturday, pulled off a split doubleheader sweep with a 6-5 win over the Klamath Falls Falcons.
Dr. Stewart’s will take on defending national champion Idaho Falls Sunday at 1 p.m. Idaho Falls beat tournament host Medford 10-4 Saturday night.
Johnson threw the Docs’ third consecutive complete-game pitching effort, scattering six hits while striking four and walking three. None of the Aces’ three runs were earned.
Dominic Tatone pitched a complete game in a Friday win over Humboldt, California Friday, and Evan Corbin went the distance against Fairfield, California in a tournament-opening win Thursday.
“When you can get that out of your guys, that’s a huge boost going into a championship situation,” Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
Tristan Ledbetter kept that pitching train rolling in Saturday’s win over Klamath Falls. Ledbetter, who had a rough outing earlier in the week at home against Las Vegas, pitched into the seventh inning before Parker Burke came on to pitch the final two outs and get credit for the win. Ledbetter survived a five-run second inning by the Falcons — with only one of those runs earned — while striking out five and walking two.
“He did a phenomal job,” Robbins said of the Douglas product who just finished his sophomore season. “He was down 5-0 in the second but stuck in there and did his job.”
The Docs rapped 12 hits in the win against Las Vegas, with Kade Johnson, Daniel Withers, Braxton Dill and Burke each collecting two hits each. Withers, Kade Johnson, Burke and Sebastion Watson all hit doubles in the win.
Against Klamath Falls, Knox Hubbard played the role of hero for Dr. Stewarts.
With the Falcons leading 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, Hubbard belted a two-run triple to tie the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Hubbard hit a hard grounder which Klamath Falls second baseman Jadon Backer misplayed, allowing the Docs’ Dill to get home with the game-winning run.
“These kids have responded,” Robbins said. “This was another game where they were down and came back and won. They’re playing well right now and coming closer as a team.”
Ever Lamm is the expected starting pitcher for the Docs against Idaho Falls.
First Game
Dr. Stewart’s 221 100 1 — 7 12 3
Las Vegas 030 000 0 — 3 6 4
J. Johnson and Burke; Mejia, Dirig (6) and Dirig, Sartain (6). W — J. Johnson (1-2). L — Dirig. 2B — D. Withers (DS), K. Johnson (DS), Burke (DS), Watson (DS).
Second Game
Klamath Falls 050 000 0 — 5 8 3
Dr. Stewart’s 011 120 1 — 6 7 3
Baker, Gavin (6) and Brody; Ledbetter, Burke (7) and Hubbard. W — Burke (2-0). L — Gavin. 2B — Gavin (KF). 3B — Hubbard (DS).
