Legendary Roseburg area baseball coach. World War II veteran. Loving husband and father.
Don Severson, who was all of those things and more, passed away Thursday. He was 97.
Severson was born on March 16, 1923, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Sever and Mary Severson. At Albert Lea High School he was slight, at a mere 135 pounds, but through determination and effort became a center and middle linebacker on the football team and a team leader on the hockey team.
Severson enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. He was stationed in Halesworth, England, and flew 32 missions over Germany and France in a B-24 Bomber, serving as radioman and backup bombardier. As radioman, he was responsible for all the communications, as well as identifying other aircraft as friend or foe.
“It was just a really hard time, but they had a good team,” Severson’s son, Ron Severson, said in an online post. “When they’d get back they’d give them a glass of whiskey when they got off the plane, because they needed it.”
Unlike many of the B-24s, the plane Severson served on was never shot down. The Germans did at one point blow a hole in the rudder, though. Known as a kind and peaceful man, Severson always said about his service, which spanned nearly four years, “Someone had to do it. It had to get done.”
After the war, Don Severson rode a motorcycle from Oregon to Minnesota, where he’d grown up, and back again. He settled in Oregon because his parents and other family members had moved here, starting with an aunt who married a timber man.
Severson attended the University of Oregon on the G.I. Bill. At UO he was known as “Pops” because he had been to war and, at 25 years old, was a few years older than the other students.
It was also at UO that he met Mary Betty Bristol at a “Hello Dance.” It was love at first sight, he said. They were married 68 years until her death on Nov. 2, 2017.
“I wish I had her now. I’d give anything to have her,” he said in an interview last year.
Severson earned his degree in physical education, and had a special affinity for baseball.
The couple moved to Roseburg and Severson took a job at Roseburg High School, and there he stayed. He taught physical education at RHS for more than 30 years, from 1952 to 1983.
He also coached the RHS baseball team for 13 years, and led the 1971 squad to the Southern Oregon Conference title and the Class AAA semifinals before losing to eventual champion Corvallis 3-2. The 1970 RHS team finished 24-8 overall.
Severson was also the coach for the Lockwood Ford Motors American Legion baseball team in Roseburg, later renamed Dr. Stewart’s.
He was assistant coach for Lockwood under Bill Harper, the winningest coach in the program’s history (417-78). Roseburg advanced to the American Legion World Series in 1956, 1959 and 1963.
Severson went on to become the head Legion coach, succeeding Harper and guiding the program from 1964-67. He had a 110-37 record, which equates to a lofty .748 winning percentage.
“I coached a bunch of talented players and some really good teams, but never did win a state title during those years,” Severson said in an earlier interview. “Klamath Falls had some great ballclubs in that span and won three consecutive state titles.”
Several of Severson’s former players paid homage to him Saturday on Facebook.
Scott LaRoque wrote: “Great man. Great coach. I have fond memories of him, like when I was supposed to steal 2nd base and he just looked at me and had his hands out like ‘What was that?’ I knew I screwed up so I did it on the next pitch. Never heard another word just go the grin. RIP Coach Severson.”
Bob Gregory echoed those sentiments: “Great memories of Coach Severson. Still remember the time I missed a bunt signal, hit a home run, then rounded third base and looked at Coach and saw his smile as he shook his head…RIP Coach.”
After retiring from teaching, Severson continued to work with community baseball into his 90s. He stayed active in the American Legion baseball program, and was named a commissioner in the 1990s.
Severson also devoting himself to St. George’s Episcopal Church. When not coaching or participating in church activities, Severson enjoyed golfing, camping and traveling with Betty and friends.
And then there was fishing, one of Severson’s driving passions. He especially loved pulling salmon and steelhead from the North Umpqua River.
Severson has received recognition for his military service, including an honor flight in 2014 and being a grand marshal in the Veterans Day Parade in 2016.
Severson was preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings and many close friends. He is survived by his three children — Gay Severson Sommer and her husband, Brian; Ken Severson and his wife, Vicki; and Ron Severson and his wife, Christa. Severson is also survived by four grandchildren — Torben, Toland, Lizzy and Erik; five great-grandchildren — Elle, Anya, Aaron, Blakely and Tucker; and numerous cousins and extended family.
A viewing is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Avenue. Masks and hand sanitizers will be provided. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
