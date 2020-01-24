Rob Davis of the Oregonian continues to make false, inaccurate and misleading statements regarding Douglas County’s Title III spending. In a follow-up article published online on January 22nd, Davis accuses the Commissioners of providing inaccurate information at their January 22, 2020 Board Meeting. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would like to set the record straight.
- Mr. Davis asserts in his article that Title III money cannot be spent on travel to educate law makers on the impact of federal forest management. He again implies that this travel spending is connected to changes in the management of the library systems from being County operated to city operated. Both his assertion and implication are false. The Commissioners view the education of lawmakers on federal forest management issues that impact Douglas County as being a vital role of their elected office — and is clearly an acceptable use of the Title III funds that were used to support the related travel expenses. These funds cannot be lawfully used for county services such as libraries.
- Mr. Davis challenges the Commissioners statement that the County has answered all media inquiries openly and honestly. He implied in his article that the County only responded the public records request after he threatened a legal challenge. This is false. There was no threat of a legal challenge – there in fact was a legal challenge which the Oregonian lost. The Oregonian requested records going back several years and then refused to pay for the cost of the County producing those records. The Oregonian appealed the matter to the District Attorney’s Office who reviewed the matter and ruled against the Oregonian’s appeal. The DA’s Office determined that it was appropriate for the County to charge for these records given the significant amount of staff time required to produce them. Prior to this the County responded to all public records requests free of charge.
- Mr. Davis again falsely asserts that Commissioner Freeman used a County credit card to pay for a pet fee and then cites a credit card receipt which was part of the 650 pages of records the Oregonian received. However, what Mr. Davis failed to state, either intentionally or by his own journalistic negligence, that on the very next page of these records is the hotel receipt that clearly shows Mr. Freeman paid for the pet fee with his own money.
Mr. Davis again implies that the County spent funds governed under the pre-2008 Title III regulations inappropriately on travel for the education of lawmakers on forest management. He again incorrectly states that these funds can only be spent on after-school programs. The County’s spending of the pre-2008 Title III funds have been reviewed and certified by federal oversight agencies and there have been no findings of improper spending. The County finds it unusual that Mr. Davis doesn’t also seek out a federal agency opinion on the matter instead of citing his own interpretation of the law as fact.
- Mr. Davis defends against allegations regarding his misstatements in his articles by writing that he never wrote that Title III funds could be used for basic services like libraries. However, in his opening paragraph of his January 22nd article he writes, “…instead it was spent on behalf of leaders in a county so broke it shut down all of its libraries…” While he may have given himself enough room for plausible deniability, it’s easy to see the cause and effect analogy that is being implied by the sentence structure. Clearly this is not honest and objective journalism.
- Mr. Davis also defends against allegations regarding his misstatements that he never wrote that the Commissioners used Title III funds for personal travel. Again, this is dishonest journalism. He implies that Commissioners used funds for personal and not business uses. Even implying, without any evidence, that Commissioners spent County funds on the purchase of alcohol. His articles contain the following statements, “The Commissioners spent $43,000 on their own travel…”; “…priority boarding and complimentary cocktails, wine and beer,” and, “One paid to travel with his dog.”
The bottom line is the Douglas County Commissioners, and in particular Commissioner Tim Freeman as the President of the O&C Counties, are starting to see results from the travel that the Oregonian’s Rob Davis finds so objectionable. Douglas County, as part of a larger effort, are winning lawsuits that are going to open up the sustainable yield harvesting of timber.
The Commissioners are doing this work not on behalf of the timber industry, as Rob Davis asserts, but to provide County funding so that Douglas County can deliver services to the public. The County didn’t transfer the library system to the cities because of $8,600 a year in travel spending by the Board. It was because the $1.5 million a year in general fund dollars needed to operate the County Library was reducing reserves at an unsustainable rate. These reserves were built by the prudent actions of prior
Commissioners who recognized that without increased timber harvests on federal forests the County was approaching a fiscal cliff. The results of the recent timber lawsuits have the real potential of steering us away from this fiscal cliff and towards sustaining and building County services into the future. Programs like senior services, veteran’s services, public health and public safety are dependent upon the secure funding they could provide. However, these lawsuits did not happen without effort. It required hundreds of hours of groundwork that included meeting with legislators and federal agencies in Washington D.C. and at other national meetings and conferences.
Douglas County recognizes that not every citizen of our great State, including Mr. Davis, may be happy with the success we’ve had with the recent lawsuits related to federal forest management practices. We expect and welcome honest debate regarding these policies. However, our sole interests are the health and welfare of the citizens of Douglas County. We do not make any apologies for the work we have done on their behalf and we will continue to do so in the same thoughtful and deliberate manner in which we have done previously. We ask that the citizens of this County stand by us as we weather these groundless attacks. We will not give up this fight as long as you give us the privilege of representing your interests.
(1) comment
I have read all of Mr. Davis’s articles on this subject and find no mention that travel spending is connected to changes in the management of the library systems. Mr. Davis simply questioned spending by Commissioners in a County too poor to keep its libraries operating. Stating otherwise is taking Mr. Davis’s statements out of context. This isn’t the only instance.
Regarding acceptable uses of Title III funds and after-school programs, Mr. Davis states educating lawmakers is no longer an approved use since the Federal law changed in 2008. The three current approved uses are:
1. Carrying out activities under the Firewise Communities program to provide education and assistance to homeowners who are building or landscaping homes in fire-sensitive ecosystems;
2. To reimburse counties for search and rescue and emergency services like firefighting that happened on federal land and were paid for by the county;
3. To develop community wildfire protection plans.
Regarding open and honest to media inquiries, Mr. Davis states, “Douglas County did not provide all of its receipts for six months. The newsroom filed three formal requests for the records and had to spend nearly $2,000 to get them. The county released a small number of receipts in June, refused to answer subsequent questions about missing receipts and then ignored another request in August. After the newsroom sent a third request in October and threatened a legal challenge, county officials said they had more records. They charged the newsroom $2,000.”
Regarding dog expenses, the following is a quote from the January 22 article; “Before publishing its original article online January 15, the newsroom asked Freeman about the pet charge. He did not dispute the apparent use of federal funds, saying he was unapologetic for taking his dog. Based on information that Freeman has provided since publication, The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating this post and past coverage.”
Regarding federal oversight agencies having no findings of improper spending, Mr Davis’s article states, “in 2012, auditors with the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the Title III program suffered from weak oversight. The audit faults counties for incorrectly interpreting the permitted uses of the money…..A 2016 U.S. Department of Agriculture audit also looked at spending in Douglas County and a handful of others. Without specifically citing Douglas County, it also noted problems. Counties “used their own interpretations” to decide how the money should be spent, it said. The 2016 audit said the money was “at risk for misuse.” Important in its omission is Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently introduced legislation to prohibit cash-strapped counties from using federal safety net funding to pay for lobbying trips to Washington, D.C.
I applaud the Commissioners for working hard to seek increased federal funding for Douglas County. I just wish they would follow their own county policies and once in a while admit they made a mistake in this complicated world and strive to do better. That’s what I’d like to see from my elected leaders.
