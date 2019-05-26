MAY 26
Milo Adventist Academy — Graduation will be at 10 a.m.
MAY 31
Days Creek — 7 p.m. in the Days Creek gymnasium, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway.
Geneva Academy — 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary at 2152 NE Vine St., Roseburg.
JUNE 1
Canyonville Academy — Graduation will be at 10 a.m.
Riddle High School — 11 a.m. in the Riddle High School gymnasium, 147 Main St., Riddle.
JUNE 2
Glide High School — 1 p.m. at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Sutherlin High School — 2 p.m. at the Sutherlin High School Football Field.
Umpqua Valley Christian — 7 p.m. at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
JUNE 7
Camas Valley — 7 p.m., at Spencer Gymnasium, Camas Valley.
South Umpqua High School — 7:30 p.m., at the South Umpqua High School Football Field.
JUNE 8
Roseburg High School — 11 a.m. at Finlay Field.
North Douglas High School — Noon at the North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main Street, Drain.
Oakland High School — 1 p.m. at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Douglas High School — 6 p.m. at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
JUNE 9
Reedsport Community Charter School — 2 p.m. at the Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport.
JUNE 11
Rose School/Connections Learning/ACES GED Program — Noon on the second floor of the Labor Temple, 742 SE Roberts Ave., Roseburg.
Phoenix Charter School — 7 p.m. at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
JUNE 14
Umpqua Community College — 6 p.m. at the Swanson Amphitheater, at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Elkton High School — 7 p.m. in the Carl Grimsrud Memorial Gymnasium, 739 River Road, Elkton.
