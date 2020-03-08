Even though there are no documented cases of novel COVID-19 coronavirus in Douglas County, the possibility of an outbreak has already impacted care providers, school officials, businesses and residents here.
With the first presumptive cases reported in Klamath and Jackson counties, here’s a look how Douglas County is preparing for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Car-waiting protocolDoctors are dealing with a flood of people with symptoms that are similar to the COVID-19 coronavirus and trying to take precautions to prevent people in their waiting rooms or the medical staff from being exposed to the coronavirus.
Dr. Tim Powell, CEO and medical director at Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg, said this week that doctors have rolled out a ‘car-waiting protocol’ that allows urgent care patients to check in from their car by using an electronic check-in system that connects to their mobile device. Powell said a mobile triage team will assess patients in the vehicle that may potentially be carrying the virus.
“We can get their vital signs and do intake and do simple tests like flu tests, strep swabs and other stuff without them ever leaving the vehicle,” Powell said.
Once a room is available, the patient is transferred to an exam room and then immediately back when they’re done, protecting the other patients and especially elderly and immunocompromised.
Powell said a major concern is to protect health care providers so they don’t get exposed to the virus.
“We’re seeing sick people all day long and if we had a confirmed case here and my staff was exposed to that, in an unprotected sense they would need to be placed under monitoring and pretty soon I would have no staff here working because it’s 14 days of monitoring,” Powell said.
Powell said tests are cumbersome and are limited in supply, so doctors have to be vigilant about when they order tests, and all tests have to be authorized through Douglas Public Health. The Center for Disease Control sent some test kids to Hillsboro and the specimens have to be sent there, so it takes time to get the results back.
“That’s to make sure we make good use of the resources we have and then we coordinate that with the state lab,” Powell said. “We don’t have local ability to do that and it takes 36-48 hours to get that test back.
Powell said there are two main things the doctor will look at in a patient to determine if a test is required.
One is whether they have spent time in one of the affected regions — China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy — and if they have they had close contact with a person with a documented disease. The second is whether the patient has a fever or cough and there are a lot of people this time of year that have a fever and cough.
“If both of those are not true, then they’re an unlikely candidate for a test,” Powell said.
Dr. Sarah Agsten from Family Tree Medical Clinic in Roseburg said she is screening patients that are having fevers or coughs and tries to determine if the ailment is something that can be triaged over the phone.
“What we’ve told them to do is if they have a fever and they’re not sure what’s causing it and absolutely need to be seen, we’re having them wait out in the car and call us when they arrive and we check them in over the phone,” Agsten said. “That way we can go out and room them immediately without have to wait in the waiting room and hopefully minimize spread that way.”
Agsten has also been counseling all patients on good hygiene, even the ones who are not coming in sick.
“I tell them to wash their hands frequently, wash before meals, wash after meals, if you’ve been touching a lot of surfaces, wash your hands when you get home from public places and encourage kids when they get home from school, wash their hands,” Agsten said.
Hand sanitizer, she said, is acceptable if you don’t have access to soap and water.
SchoolsSchools in Douglas County continue to operate while working on contingency plans in case of an official outbreak in Oregon.
The decision of school closures due to a health emergency will come directly from the Douglas County health authorities and not from individual school districts.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer is expected to meet with superintendents on Tuesday to provide an update on the situation and provide more information.
All schools in Douglas County are working closely with the Douglas Public Health Network.
“Douglas ESD is taking this situation very seriously and shares the concerns of our students, families and community,” said Michael Lasher, superintendent for the Douglas Education Service District. “The Douglas ESD nurses have been providing guidance to school districts focusing primarily on basic hygiene practices such as hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes. In addition, we have been sharing updates and information with districts from Oregon Health Authority and the CDC.”
School districts have posted information to their social media sites and sent home information with parents. Roseburg Public Schools for instance informed parents and students that schools are being cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant and students would receive fruits and vegetables in their lunch directly from a food service employee to curb the usage of communal utensils at the salad bar.
At the 19th annual Battle of the Books event on Saturday at Brockway Elementary School, elementary school contestants were cautioned not to shake hands — because of the coronavirus. Any worries about the coronavirus didn’t stop the Camas Valley high school team from shaking hands with its Glide counterparts.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley, YMCA of the Umpqua Valley and other organizations sent notifications to the community that included information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At this time, there is no evidence that children are more susceptible,” Bryan Lake, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, wrote to parents. “Children should engage in usual preventive actions to avoid infection, including cleaning hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and avoiding people who are sick.”
Although schools are taking measurements now to prepare for the spread of virus COVID-19, they’re also having discussions on how they can help in a worst case scenario.
“While Douglas ESD is updating its plans regarding this current situation, if coronavirus began to pose a serious threat to the community, we would likely respond as we would in other crisis situations,” Lasher said. “This might include activation of the crisis flight team for example.”
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said the school district has a variety of responses ready.
“We are planning in scenario training for this,” he said. A decision to close the schools will be made in conjunction with other organization and “we are using an abundance of caution when it comes to kids and staff health.”
Cordon started a group called Safer Together, which includes first responders, schools, health care providers and other community organizations, that holds quarterly safety meetings to talk about, plan and train for the next crisis event.
The next meeting for the group will take place April 21 at Umpqua Community College.
BusinessesCleaning supplies and gloves were in short supply this week, leaving shelves bare at some area stores, including Costco, Walmart and Fred Meyer. Fred Meyer announced it was limiting the number of cold, flu and cleaning supplies people could buy due to mounting concerns over Coronavirus.
Fred Meyer posted the following message on its web site Wednesday:
“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold- and flu-related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.”
At the Roseburg Walmart on Friday night, an aisle devoted mostly to toilet paper and similar products was nearly empty.
The outbreak also impacted airline travel, with Delta Airlines announcing this week that it had cancelled plans for daily flights between Portland and Tokyo due to lessened demand as a result of the Coronavirus. The outbreak also prompted United Airlines to reduce international flights by 20% in April, and domestic flights by 10%.
Late in the week Gov. Kate Brown announced that the state had reached an agreement with private health insurance companies to waive co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles for state residents who undergo testing for coronavirus.
The agreement also will apply to a vaccine for the virus if one becomes available, Brown said. The state is pursuing the same agreement with self-insured health plans and also seeking clarification from the federal government about exceptions to cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage plans, and health savings account-eligible high-deductible health plans, Brown said.
Earlier in the week Brown told Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, that Oregon needs 400,000 respirator masks, gowns and gloves, disposable protective suits and up to 100 ventilators in case the coronavirus spreads more widely in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.