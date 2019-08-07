The Douglas County Museum has opened a new exhibit in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Roseburg Blast featuring the axle from the truck that exploded and pictures never displayed at the museum before.
The focus of this exhibit is the effect the blast had on the local economy and how the community rebuilt itself, said Karen Bratton, research librarian and collections manager.
The hallway outside the auditorium of the museum will be lined with pictures from the museum’s collection that have never been on display there before of storefronts and merchandise that was destroyed by the blast.
“What we’re focusing on in that part of the exhibit is not the tragic loss of life, but actually how it impacted the businesses in Roseburg,” Bratton said. “Dollar amounts, how long it took them to come back and how it kind of changed the face of Roseburg.”
Inside the auditorium, the axle of the truck will be on display and there will be more pictures of the devastation from the blast. The axle is owned by the Douglas County Historical Society, which is loaning the axle to them for the exhibit.
There will also be video elements in the auditorium. A trailer for a new documentary on the Blast, created by Roseburg-based creative agency, ANVIL, will be playing alongside older documentaries.
The creator of the ANVIL video, Jonathan Cummings, said the official documentary will be finished this winter. Cummings said he wanted to preserve the stories and eyewitness accounts of the people who witnessed the Blast in the documentary.
“This is kind of in the spirit of what a museum is. Museums are the caretakers and preservationists of history,” Cummings said. “This film correlates with that image and spirit. Let’s preserve these stories while we still have them. Let’s capture eye witness accounts on film in an interview so we have them for future generations to watch.”
The Douglas County Museum has a permanent Blast exhibit on display that shows the physical devastation the blast caused.
Bratton said some of the more interesting pieces include fragments of the truck that flew several blocks away and a solid square of nickels that melted from the heat of the blast.
“To me, some of the most interesting photos are what it actually did to the rail, the rails and the rail cars,” Bratton said. “I don’t know why, but for me the most interesting artifact is all the coins that have all melted together, because it has to get really hot to do that.”
The temporary exhibit will be at the museum for the next six months and is scheduled to be replaced in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.