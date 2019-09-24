Despite a decrease in tobacco sales to people under 21 statewide, the percentage increased slightly in Douglas County but remains lower than the statewide average, according to inspections from the Oregon Health Authority.
During 41 inspections in Douglas County from December 2018 to March 2019, 12.5% of retailers were found to have illegally sold tobacco products to minors, up slightly from 11.5% of retailers during the previous year.
The news was different statewide, where overall tobacco sales to people under 21 decreased from 18% in 2018 to 16% in 2019. But the report also found that the statewide violation rate for little cigars more than doubled, from 13% to 28% in the past year.
Little cigars, sometimes called “cigarillos” are popular with youth and come in fruit flavors like “Tropical Fusion” and “Boozy Mango,” according to Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer.
He said in a press release from the Douglas Public Health Network it was good to see the overall retail violation rate decreased slightly, but concerning that Douglas County didn’t improve.
“Violations are still occurring,” Dannenhoffer said. “And while Douglas County didn’t have the increase in cigarillo sales violations seen statewide, we know these products are available in our county and marketed specifically to attract young people. “
Dannenhoffer said few attempts at purchasing the cigarillos were made during Douglas County retailer inspections.
The Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division conducts retail inspections in collaboration with Oregon State Police.
In 2019, the state inspected 1,100 retailers out of about 3,200 stores that sell tobacco and e-cigarette products statewide. Forty-one of the retailers inspected were in Douglas County.
If a retailer violates the law, a citation is issued to the store’s clerk, manager on duty or owner. The annual inspection report shows which stores passed inspection and which sold illegally to people under age 21.
The stores that had a violation:
- Chevron, 2530 NE Stephens St., Roseburg (cigarettes)
- Diamond Lake Market, 2876 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg (cigarettes)
- Driftwood Market, 360 S. Calapooia St., Sutherlin (cigarettes)
- Bear Market, 5550 South Umpqua Road, Tiller (cigarettes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.