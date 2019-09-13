Douglas Education Service District is looking for 13 teachers, one from each of the school districts it represents, to become volunteer advocates of education as part of the Regional Educator Network's Coordinating Body.
The coordinating body will consist of teachers and community members involved in public education, such as tribes, higher education institutions, nonprofits or municipalities.
The coordinating body will determine how frequently they will meet, but Analicia Nicholson said it will likely be on a monthly basis.
Douglas ESD received a $450,000 infrastructure grant from the Educator Advancement Council as part of the state's effort to support educators across the state.
Volunteers will agree to a one-year commitment, but the Regional Educator Network is funding for two years, meaning that members can volunteer longer.
Teachers with all levels of experience are encouraged to apply for the position by Sept. 23.
Applications can be found on the Douglas ESD website under the Regional Educator Network.
