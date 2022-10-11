Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires Monday, proving that fire season is still in effect.
"Even though the summer season is over, and temperatures have cooled down, fire season is very much still active, and fuels are dry," DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope said. "Public and Industrial restrictions are currently in place throughout the Douglas District to help alleviate fire accidents from happening. Please continue to use precaution, utilize best fire prevention practices, and follow restrictions that are in place."
Around 4:45 a.m. crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District and DFPA responded to a 1/4 acre bush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road, near the Galesville Reservoir in Azalea. The fire was contained by 1 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.
At 3:30 p.m. Glendale Rural Fire Protection District and DFPA responded to a 1/4 acre grass fire on Brown Road in Glendale. The fire was contained, and the area cleared, by 5 p.m.
The other fire happened around the same time in northern Douglas County. Around 4 p.m. crews responded to a smoke column near Tom Folley Road in Elkton and found a 2-3 acre wildland fire. DFPA asked for additional resources from Coos Forest Protective Association and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
There are no homes or structures threatened by this fire. An aggressive initial attack with several engines, ground crews, fixed- wing air attack and a dozer are currently active, with minimal fire growth. The cause is under investigation.
