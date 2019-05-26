Douglas High School graduation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
Heenaben Patel is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Vishnubhai and Minaxiben Patel. Heenaben was a member of the National Honor Society, Upward Bound and drama club and received the Spanish student of the year award in 2019-2017. She plans to attend Pacific University in the fall.
Kelsey Alberding is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Andy and Sherrie Alberding. Kelsey was co-captain of the cheerleading team and a member of Upward Bound. She received the First Citizen Award. She plans to major in medical imaging at Oregon Institute of Technology.
The 2019 graduates are: Kelsey Noelle Alberding, Hayley Nicole Allen, Juliana Nicole Allen, Trent Steven Avery, Jaime De Jesus Ayon Silva, Kadin Owen Baker, Holden Michael Barclay, Austin Paul Beamer, Kasie Nakole Birkey, Gabriel Paul Blochlinger, Garrett Michael Bommer, Cole Wyatt Brecht, Madison Brianne Brint, Zachary Ryan Burgess, Connor Gabriel Burke, Gabriel Holland Burke, Noah David Burke, Mitchel Shane Burkhart, Tory Lynn Burson, Nicolas Charles Andrew Butler, Citlaly Calvillo, Elizabeth Marjorie Campbell, Makennzie Cierra Carrillo, Zoe Yvonne Carter, Bradley Austin Chapman, Kaitlin Jordan Chiado, Tosha Marie Clark, Peyton Jack Crome, Taylor May Davis, Morgan Shane Duncan, Olivia Rose Eagon, Kiya Lynn Elias, Ridley Aaron-Lee Elias, Brady Michael Evans, Chad Evan Evans, Madison Danielle Fouts, Shelby Lynn Fullerton, Mackenzie Rae Gillis, Emery Shaine Goin, Nicolasa Marie Gremillion, Kaylie Breanne Hall, Joshua Gabriel Hanson, Autum Rose Hartwig, Kenneth Aaron Holveck, Haley Autumn Hunt, Jacob Ryan Huse, Jacqlyne Mathe-Marie Jaska, Savannah Grace Johnson, Jaykob William Jones, Grace Marie Kennedy, Kolby Emery Lavin-Williams, Hunter William Ledbetter, Kyra Jasmine Lee, Amethyst Dawn Lenaris, Maisen Kay Locker, Kendra-Lea Jean Maddox, Christina Renea Mason, Daniel Lopaka Morris, Mackenzie Lynn Norton, Meagan Renee Oesterreich, Claudia Jean Olivo, Ayana Julapun Parson, Heenaben Vishnubhai Patel, Alyssa Nycole Payne, Brady Lee Pease, Dane Feguro Pelobello, Keziah Sarette Perez, Colby Lee Powell, Tessa Marie Rahmlow, Matthew David Richards, Emilio Alexander Salazar, Mica Pomaikai Lewis Sarono, Alonzo Juan Silvaz, Karrissah Lynn Smith, Taylen Michael Allen Smith, Brianna Faye Souza, Megan Marie Sperlich, Ashton Dawn Stanton, Riley Theodore Stiffler, Kylee Alexis Sulffridge, Ashley Lenay Tuin, Fernando Valle III, Chyanne Lynn Van Allen, Gloria Elizabeth Verduzco, Cole Roger Waldron, Elexis Renee Walker, Austin Michael West, Marissa Jaylynn Widener, Maddyson Bri-Ann Wisbey, Abigail Jo Woodward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.