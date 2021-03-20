EUGENE — Cullen Kafka threw seven brilliant innings and Oregon’s bats came alive thanks to a midgame adjustment as the Ducks bounced back to beat Arizona State 7-1 on Saturday in Pac-12 baseball at PK Park.
Kakfa threw seven shutout innings, striking out 11 with no walks. The UO hitters were chasing pitches up in the zone early in the game, but they adjusted the second time through the order led by veterans Kenyon Yovan and Gabe Matthews, who each blasted two-run home runs.
“It was a good bounce-back,” said Matthews, whose first homer of the year helped the Ducks (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) rebound from a series-opening loss Friday. “That’s what today was all about: bouncing back. I thought we did that, offensively, defensively and pitching. Cullen had a hell of a game, and we got the bats going late in the game. Just a solid all-around performance, I thought.”
Kafka allowed the leadoff man to reach in the third, but coaxed a double-play ball. After hitting a batter with one out in the fourth, he retired the last 11 hitters he faced in order.
“The slider was huge today, to really finish them off,” Kafka said. “Got a lot of swings and misses on it. And then the two-seam (fastball) came in to get those ground balls for double plays.”
The Sun Devils (12-4, 1-1) won the series opener, 6-3, on Friday.
