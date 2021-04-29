EUGENE — Gavin Grant came within a home run of the cycle and the Oregon pitching staff was one pitch short of a shutout Wednesday as the No. 11 Ducks completed a nonconference sweep of San Jose State at PK Park, 13-1.
Grant doubled in two runs in his first at-bat, singled in his second plate appearance and had an RBI triple in the fifth for the Ducks (26-9), who won for the sixth time in seven games.
OSU 8, LMU 5
LOS ANGELES — Oregon State’s seven-run seventh inning sent the Beavers to a win over Loyola Marymount Wednesday night at Page Stadium. The win gave the Beavers (28-12) a sweep of the two-game nonconference series.
OSU sent 11 batters to the plate in the seven-run frame.
The Beavers scored three of their runs on LMU errors, including the first when a Troy Claunch single went between the left fielder’s legs, enabling Justin Boyd to score from first.
