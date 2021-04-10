EUGENE — The Oregon baseball team clinched a second series win this season over Oregon State on Saturday, when the No. 19 Ducks took the lead in the second inning and added on twice for a 5-1 victory over the No. 21 Beavers before 992 fans in PK Park.
The Ducks (18-7, 5-3 Pac-12) got a second straight solid start in the series, this time from Cullen Kafka as he allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six. Three relievers teamed up for the final 10 outs, striking out nine more in the process, while Sam Novitske scored twice and drove in a run to lead Oregon at the plate.
“It feels really good, (after) playing them my first four years and not having much success,” said UO senior reliever Nico Tellache, who took over from Kafka and struck out five in two innings. “Coming back my senior year and beating them — beating them again — there’s nothing better. It’s awesome.”
The Ducks created a threat right off the bat, putting two on in the first but failing to score. After Kafka stranded two runners in the top of the second, Oregon jumped out to an early lead. Following back-to-back singles from Gabe Matthews and Novitske, Jack Scanlon moved both runners up with a bunt, and Gavin Grant followed with another sacrifice bunt that scored not only Matthews but a hard-charging Novitske from second.
Oregon State (21-9, 7-4) got a run back in the third, and threatened to add on in the fourth. A walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases, all with two out, but Kafka struck out OSU’s leading hitter, Jacob Melton, to end the threat. The Ducks added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning, when Josh Kasevich led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Matthews and scored when Novitske grounded into a double play.
Novitske later singled with two out in the sixth to score Aaron Zavala for a 4-1 lead. The next two UO batters were hit by pitches, and Tanner Smith worked a bases loaded walk to plate Novitske and make it 5-1.
FRIDAY’S GAME
UO 4, OSU 1
EUGENE — Robert Ahlstrom pitched into the eighth inning and Oregon scored three runs in the bottom of the frame as the No. 19 Ducks opened their Pac-12 series against No. 21 Oregon State with a victory on Friday before 992 fans at PK Park.
Ahlstrom left after allowing a leadoff triple in the eighth, and that run came across to tie the game, 1-1. The Ducks then used two hits, three walks and a hit batter to retake the lead and improve to 3-1 against the Beavers so far this season.
In a battle of in-state rivals, it was the Eugene native Ahlstrom and Salem native Gabe Matthews — who homered and drove in two runs — who led Oregon to the win. Ahlstrom allowed five hits and one earned run over seven innings, striking out nine, walking one and hitting two batters.
OSU’s Kevin Abel allowed two hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and three walks in six innings. He beaned one batter.
